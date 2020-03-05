MWA hosts Kids Fishing Derby at Javors Lucas Lake

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon Water Authority will host its 15th Annual Kids Fishing Derby at Javors Lucas Lake this Saturday.
According to a news release, participants between the ages of 3 and 16 will have an opportunity to fish for Rainbow Trout. The pond off of Javors Lucas Lake will be stocked with these fish prior to the event.
Event information
- When: Saturday, March 7, 2020
- Where: The address of the Kids Fishing Derby is 150 Broach Lane, off of Upper River Road.
- Registration: Onsite registration starts at 7:30 a.m., with fishing beginning at 8:00 a.m., followed by the Weigh-In to determine winners at 11:00 a.m.
- Admission: Free, however, participants must bring their own bait and tackle.