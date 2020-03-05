Rain is gone, but gusty winds hang around Friday

We have finally gotten rid of the rain in Middle Georgia and will be seeing sunshine for the weekend.



Even though the rain is moving out, it won’t be a perfect day. Very breezy conditions will be moving in with the high pressure. This means winds 10-20 mph and wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Saturated soils will make it easier for trees to be downed with strong wind gusts. Be prepared for the possibility of power outages if trees are downed.



Although temperatures are on the chilly side through the weekend, sunshine will help make it a nice weekend. Clouds increase by Sunday, but rain will likely hold off until Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

By Tuesday we will see a chance of showers and maybe a few thunderstorms, but severe weather is not expected. Highs return to the 70’s for much of next week.