Robins Air Force Base set to open software lab

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex and community partners are bringing a software laboratory to Houston County.

A ceremony was held on Thursday at the future facility near Park Place Drive. This will be the second software operation established outside the air force base gates in 2020.

Bobb Herrman, the 402nd Software Engineering Group director, said approximately 150 members of the group’s 580th Software Engineering Squadron will occupy the 9,000 square-foot space.

They will perform mission planning and operational flight programs for Air Force Special Operations Command aircrafts.

“The building was purchased by the Houston County Development Authority and they will enter into a partnership with the Complex,” Herrmann said. “Our employees will work with the career academy as a part of an educational partnership with HCBOE.”

Officials say as many as 250 new jobs are planned for the software operation.