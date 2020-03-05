MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —Three west Macon hotels are on the verge of being declared a public nuisance for frequent criminal activity. They are America’s Best Inn and Suites on Harrison Street, America’s Best Value Inn and Suites on Romeiser Drive and Econo Lodge on Chambers Road.

“We’ve had several investigations and complaints in the different hotels where drugs are being sold and human trafficking,” said Lieutenant Derrick Henderson with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

- Advertisement -

Lieutenant Henderson says within the last two years, it was the complaints within that area that sparked the Sheriff’s Office “Operation Extended Stay” program, and promoted the potential nuisance claim.

In a certain section of west Macon, it’s more accessible from the interstate and accessible to the neighborhoods. Something residents fear, says Henderson. That’s why he says hotels and motels need to do better, and take responsibility for its guests safety and health.

Lt. Henderson says hotel employees can start by checking guest’s I.D., they should ask how long are you staying, and make sure guests have signed proper paper work and receipt for a paper trail. “A lot of the time the hotels don’t even get the proper identification. They let people sign any kind of name on it. So when you go to that room they don’t know who actually stays in the room,” said Lieutenant Henderson.

41NBC reached out to Executive Director Jamie Arnold from Eisenhower Business Improvement District, an organization that promotes keeping Eisenhower Parkway safe and beautiful, to see how they felt about the recent claims.

“We are in favor of efforts to clean up any area of Macon-Bibb County and the Eisenhower Business Improvement District will continue our efforts to improve, promote and secure the future of the Eisenhower Corridor through supplemental services including beautification, security and marketing,” said Arnold.

Lt. Henderson explains that hotels may be a hot spot, because drug dealers usually don’t mix business and home.

Officials say if this trend continues, people may begin to avoid area ultimately impacting the area’s economy.

