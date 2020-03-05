Workforce development discussions at Eggs and Issues

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Workforce development was the topic of discussion at Houston County’s Eggs and Issues event on Thursday.

The county wants to bridge a gap between employers and students.

Becky Lee, with the Houston Development Authority, says that while unemployment in the county is at its lowest in two decades, there are still more opportunities available.

The county is currently using a youth science assessment to help measure student’s aptitude and career interest. Now the Houston Development Authority wants parents and school counselors to use the assessment to help kids identify career paths.

Getting students ready for the workforce

According to Matt Poyner, project manager with the Middle Georgia Economic Alliance, they are working toward an improved workforce. It is currently setting up work-based learning experiences for students at local companies.

“You can have all the money, all the land, all the utilities, everything you can have there. If you don’t have a workforce to make it happen, they are going to move on,” Poyner said. “So we have to make sure that Middle Georgia has that strong workforce, which we do, but we have to build it up.”

The Middle Georgia Economic Alliance is meeting next week to discuss a program that would create a partnership with schools and industries in the area.