Daybreak Interview: International Women’s Day Health and Beauty Expo

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Saturday, March 7th is International Women’s Day, which dedicated to celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women around the world. The Buck Melton Community Center in Macon is playing host to an event for ladies on this special day. It’s the International Women’s Day Health and Beauty Expo.

June Martin, the Property Manager of Felton Homes, visited Daybreak to tells us more about the expo.

The International Women’s Day Health and Beauty Expo is Saturday, March 7th from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Buck Melton Community Center at 150 Sessions Drive in Macon.

Click on the video for more info.