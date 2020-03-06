Bibb deputies: Man arrested after stealing vehicle with child inside

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in custody after Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputies say he stole a vehicle with a child inside Friday afternoon.

Deputies were dispatched to Sunoco at 2510 Pio Nono Avenue around 3:45 and were notified while en route that the child’s mother had pulled the child out of vehicle as the man pulled away.

After spotting the vehicle on Eisenhower Road, deputies pursued it, resulting in a short chase. The man turned onto Harrison Road and pulled into the America’s Best Inn and Suites parking lot. The vehicle rolled into the side of the building and damaged a room occupied by a 39-year-old woman.

The child, a 4-year-old boy, and his mother were taken to Urgent Care, Navicent Health to be checked out and both are listed in stable condition.

The woman inside the hotel room was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health and is also in stable condition.

The man deputies say stole the car, 36-year-old Justin Roland Copeland, was taken to the Bibb County Jail after being questioned and was charged with theft by taking auto, kidnapping, cruelty to children in the first degree, aggravated assault and criminal damage to property.

He is being held without bond.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME if you have additional information.