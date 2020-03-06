Flooding in Dodge County causing road issues

EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– The heavy rains in Middle Georgia this week have caused flooding in Dodge County. Some areas have seen up to seven inches of rain.

Emergency services have warned people to stay off the roads if possible. Below is a list of roads the county was forced to close.

Sheriff Lynn Sheffield says county crews are working hard to block dangerous roads and reroute drivers.

“The county road crew is out and working. They’re doing what they can. The crew is very limited because of the mud and all of the water that’s still here. Once the rain stops, and it dries out, they can get out and put fresh dirt and pipe where they need to,” said Sheriff Sheffield.

The flooding should subside this weekend as the rain clears out. Crews will then be able to start repairs to damaged roads.

Until then, Sheriff Sheffield encourages people to stay off the road if possible. For those who have to go to work, emergency services are encouraging people to drive slowly and remain aware of road conditions. If you see a lot of water on a road, it’s best to turn around and avoid it.

Remember, “Turn Around Don’t Drown”.