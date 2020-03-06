BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Two local veterinarians make their debut on National Geographic Wild on Saturday.

Doctors Vernard Hodges and Terrence Ferguson — the owners of Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospital — will star on the new show Critter Fixers Country Vets.

They’re excited to share their lives on the upcoming show. The doctors hope it encourages more young people of color to become veterinarians.

“Less than 4% of all veterinarians are black or African-American and of that less than 2% actually practice veterinarian medicine,” said Dr. Ferguson. “So we hope that we can encourage younger kids that want to become Veterinarians, so they can see us and we’re doing it. And they know that I can do it as well.”

Watch party info

The doctors will hold a watch party tomorrow at 7 p.m. at the Southern Bridle Farms in Fort Valley.