List of qualifying candidates for Macon-Bibb 2020 election

Macon-Bibb County Election

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The deadline for those qualifying to run for Macon-Bibb elected offices ended Friday.

Macon-Bibb County will elect a different mayor for the first time since 2007.

The mayoral candidates are Lester Miller, Larry Schlesinger, Blake Sullivan, Clifford Whitby, and Marc Whitfield.

Macon-Bibb Commissioners race

  • District 1: Commissioner Valerie Wynn runs against John Adams.
  • District 2: Paul Bronson and Weston Stroud run for Schlesinger’s vacant seat.
  • District 3: Elaine Lucas runs.
  • District 4: George Thomas Jr. runs against Mallory Jones. 
  • District 5: Louie Hargrove, Erion Smith, Seth Clark, and Carlton Kitchens will run for Bert Bivins’s vacant seat. 
  • District 6: Robert Abbott, Donald Druitt Sr., and Raymond Wilder are running.
  • District 7: Bill Howell, Timothy Rivers, and Bonnie Thompson are running.
  • District 8: Michelle Parks and Stacy Jenkins will run against Commissioner Virgil Watkins.
  • District 9: Mayor Pro Tem Al Tillman runs against Brendalyn Bailey.

Other races

  • Macon-Bibb Sheriff: J.T Ricketson with the GBI will run against Sheriff David Davis.
  • Clerk of Superior Court: Eric Woodford
  • Tax Commissioner: Wade McCord
  • Solicitor of State Court: Rebecca Grist
  • Judge of Probate Court: Sarah Stevenson Harris
  • Coroner: Leon Jones
  • Water Authority District 2: Desmond Brown, Merritt Johnson III, Mike McIntosh
  • Water Authority District 3: Dwight Jones

Board of Education

  • BOE District 1: Tera Edwards, Myrtice Johnson, Michael McKeever
  • BOE District 2: Thelma Dillard
  • BOE District 3: Kristin Hanlon, Larry Tard
  • BOE District 4: Juawn Jackson, David Sumrall
  • BOE District 5: Jill Thomley, Sundra Mason Woodford
  • BOE District 6: James Freeman, Albert Lee Hall

Election day is May 19.

