List of qualifying candidates for Macon-Bibb 2020 election

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The deadline for those qualifying to run for Macon-Bibb elected offices ended Friday.

Macon-Bibb County will elect a different mayor for the first time since 2007.

The mayoral candidates are Lester Miller, Larry Schlesinger, Blake Sullivan, Clifford Whitby, and Marc Whitfield.

Macon-Bibb Commissioners race

District 1: Commissioner Valerie Wynn runs against John Adams.

District 2: Paul Bronson and Weston Stroud run for Schlesinger’s vacant seat.

District 3: Elaine Lucas runs.

District 4: George Thomas Jr. runs against Mallory Jones.

District 5: Louie Hargrove, Erion Smith, Seth Clark, and Carlton Kitchens will run for Bert Bivins’s vacant seat.

District 6: Robert Abbott, Donald Druitt Sr., and Raymond Wilder are running.

District 7: Bill Howell, Timothy Rivers, and Bonnie Thompson are running.

District 8: Michelle Parks and Stacy Jenkins will run against Commissioner Virgil Watkins.

District 9: Mayor Pro Tem Al Tillman runs against Brendalyn Bailey.

Other races

Macon-Bibb Sheriff: J.T Ricketson with the GBI will run against Sheriff David Davis.

Clerk of Superior Court: Eric Woodford

Tax Commissioner: Wade McCord

Solicitor of State Court: Rebecca Grist

Judge of Probate Court: Sarah Stevenson Harris

Coroner: Leon Jones

Water Authority District 2: Desmond Brown, Merritt Johnson III, Mike McIntosh

Water Authority District 3: Dwight Jones

Board of Education

BOE District 1: Tera Edwards, Myrtice Johnson, Michael McKeever

BOE District 2: Thelma Dillard

BOE District 3: Kristin Hanlon, Larry Tard

BOE District 4: Juawn Jackson, David Sumrall

BOE District 5: Jill Thomley, Sundra Mason Woodford

BOE District 6: James Freeman, Albert Lee Hall

Election day is May 19.