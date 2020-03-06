List of qualifying candidates for Macon-Bibb 2020 election

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The deadline for those qualifying to run for Macon-Bibb elected offices ended Friday.
Macon-Bibb County will elect a different mayor for the first time since 2007.
The mayoral candidates are Lester Miller, Larry Schlesinger, Blake Sullivan, Clifford Whitby, and Marc Whitfield.
Macon-Bibb Commissioners race
- District 1: Commissioner Valerie Wynn runs against John Adams.
- District 2: Paul Bronson and Weston Stroud run for Schlesinger’s vacant seat.
- District 3: Elaine Lucas runs.
- District 4: George Thomas Jr. runs against Mallory Jones.
- District 5: Louie Hargrove, Erion Smith, Seth Clark, and Carlton Kitchens will run for Bert Bivins’s vacant seat.
- District 6: Robert Abbott, Donald Druitt Sr., and Raymond Wilder are running.
- District 7: Bill Howell, Timothy Rivers, and Bonnie Thompson are running.
- District 8: Michelle Parks and Stacy Jenkins will run against Commissioner Virgil Watkins.
- District 9: Mayor Pro Tem Al Tillman runs against Brendalyn Bailey.
Other races
- Macon-Bibb Sheriff: J.T Ricketson with the GBI will run against Sheriff David Davis.
- Clerk of Superior Court: Eric Woodford
- Tax Commissioner: Wade McCord
- Solicitor of State Court: Rebecca Grist
- Judge of Probate Court: Sarah Stevenson Harris
- Coroner: Leon Jones
- Water Authority District 2: Desmond Brown, Merritt Johnson III, Mike McIntosh
- Water Authority District 3: Dwight Jones
Board of Education
- BOE District 1: Tera Edwards, Myrtice Johnson, Michael McKeever
- BOE District 2: Thelma Dillard
- BOE District 3: Kristin Hanlon, Larry Tard
- BOE District 4: Juawn Jackson, David Sumrall
- BOE District 5: Jill Thomley, Sundra Mason Woodford
- BOE District 6: James Freeman, Albert Lee Hall
Election day is May 19.