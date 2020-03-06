Macon man tries to enter auto as owner unlocks doors

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Authorities arrested a Macon man after he tried to enter a woman’s car at a business on Hartley Bridge Road.

Authorities identified the suspect as 39-year-old Allen Duane Taylor, of Macon.

Deputies say they responded to Designer Tan on Hartley Bridge Road Wednesday around 5:40 p.m. regarding an entering auto incident.

Deputies say as the victim pressed the unlock button on her vehicle remote, Taylor opened her passenger door and leaned inside the vehicle.

Authorities say that as the woman reached over and closed the door, Taylor fled. The victim followed Taylor while calling 911 to a house in the 3100 block of Hartley Bridge Road.

Deputies say Taylor made it to the house but failed to get inside.

A vehicle later pulled up to the house. Deputies identified the driver of the vehicle as 37-year-old Daniel Allen Gurr.

Bibb County Law Enforcement charges

Authorities took both Taylor and Gurr to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

Deputies charged Taylor with one count of Entering Auto. They set his bond at $1300.00.

Deputies charged Gurr with possession of schedule I controlled substance and marijuana

Authorities set his bond at $10,980.00. Gurr was not involved in the entering auto.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.