‘March on Macon’ for civil rights being held Saturday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The third annual “March on Macon” will happen Saturday, March 7 in downtown Macon.



The event organizers–Georgia Women, New Georgia Project, Georgia Equality and Macon Unity–say Georgia state law provides no civil rights protections for those who’ve been discriminated against for any reason including race, religion, national origin, age and sex and that the state relies on federal civil rights law.

They say making a discrimination complaint at the federal level is an expensive and difficult process, and they want a local civil rights ordinance in place to quickly and easily resolve complaints without taking them to federal court.

The march starts at Coleman Hill Saturday at 4 p.m.

Participants are asked to conduct themselves in the spirit of respect and nonviolence and obey all traffic laws and existing noise ordinances.

The march is followed by a rally at Rosa Parks Square. The public will have a chance to meet with state and local lawmakers at Just Tap’d at 6 p.m.



RSVP on the event’s Facebook page.