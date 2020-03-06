MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The group, Georgia Women, will hold their 3rd annual “March on Macon” on Saturday as the fight for women’s rights continues.

The group says Georgia state law provides no general civil rights protections.

Georgia Women also say the state relies on federal civil rights law. They say this presents a problem with workplace discrimination, forcing employees to take such matters to federal court.

The group wants a local civil rights ordinance put in place to quickly and easily resolve complaints without going to federal court.

The march starts at 4 p.m. Saturday, followed by a rally at Rosa Parks Square. The public will have a chance to meet with state and local lawmakers at Just Tap’d.