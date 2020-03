MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mercer redshirt senior guard Ethan Stair has been named SoCon Player of the Week.

Stair averaged 14 points and 16.5 boards last week in wins over The Citadel (73-57) and Wofford (59-47).

He’s now up to 12 double-doubles on the season.

The Bears finished the regular season with a 17-14 overall record, and 11-7 in the Southern Conference.

They take on No. 5 Western Carolina in the Southern Conference Tournament Saturday.

Tip-off is at 2:30 P.M.