Porter Elementary School kicks off ‘Superheros Leadership Day’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – It’s Porter Elementary School’s 3rd year celebrating the development of social and emotional skills to help students become effective leaders.

As part of the “Leader in Me” Initiative across the school district, the elementary school kicked off its annual “Superheros Leadership Day” Friday.

School officials based the program on the book, The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People.

Principle Chris Kirby says after seeing the “Leadership In Me” initiative begin in North Carolina, school administrators wanted to bring it to Macon.

“Thanks to some generous donations in the community, we’ve been able to spread it throughout Bibb County. Starting with a few of our elementary schools,” Kirby said.

The program also allows students the opportunity to explore their strengths and things they like to do.

“They work through goal setting, they work on academic goal settings, as well as personal goal setting,” Kirby said. “And things that they want to achieve personally.”

