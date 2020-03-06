Seuss on The Loose for First Friday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Several Bibb County organizations are taking over tonight’s First Friday festivities in downtown Macon.

This Friday’s theme is “Seuss on The Loose” in honor of the famous author’s birthday.

- Advertisement -

The celebration happens on Friday, March 6, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and is open to everyone in the community.

There will be a birthday cake for Dr. Seuss, a costume contest for kids, and Seuss themed crafts for children as well. There will also be a special visit from Pete The Cat dressed as The Cat In The Hat.

Organizations like the Middle Georgia Regional Library are using this event to encourage children’s literacy. Jeanne Peloquin, a representative from the library says reading is something that the community should be excited to be a part of.

Peoloquin stated, “Children’s literacy is important because it is the foundation that learning is built on. If you can encourage a child to love reading and to fall in love with the curiosity that comes with reading, there’s nothing that child can’t do.”

According to the Literacy For All Foundation, 1 million Georgians lack basic reading skills. 66% of third graders are below the required reading level.

The United Way of Central Georgia is trying to lower these numbers. Jolee Henson a volunteer coordinator for United Way, says she has learned how fundamental reading is for young children through her job.

Henson said, “You have to start early. When you start early, from birth to 8 years old, you have a leg up. While you’re in third grade, you’re learning to read. Then after that you’re reading to learn. So people aren’t teaching you how to read anymore and that’s when you might get left behind.”

This event aims to show that reading can be fun for anyone at any age.