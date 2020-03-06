Deputies searching for man who shot at north Macon homeowner

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators are looking for a suspect who fired shots at a north Macon homeowner after trying to break into his house.

Investigators identified the suspect as 23-year-old De’Vontae Carswell, of Stockbridge.

Investigators say the aggravated assault incident happened in the 700 block of Wimbish Road around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Investigators say that the homeowner reportedly heard a noise coming from the rear of his house. He then exited his front door with his gun and went into the backyard to check on the noise.

Investigators say he saw Carswell trying to enter the rear of his home. The homeowner fired one shot into the air and Carswell fled the scene on foot.

Authorities say as Carswell fled, he fired two shots at the homeowner. Carswell fled the area before deputies arrived.

No one reported any injuries during this incident.

Investigators need the public’s help finding 40-year-old Alvina Fayetta Majors in connection with this incident.

Anyone with information

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Majors and Carswell, please call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.