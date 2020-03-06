Free program teaches locals life saving techniques

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Navicent Health doesn’t want you to wait until something bad happens to prepare yourself.
On the first Friday of each month, the hospital holds the national program Stop the Bleed — a program created in response to the deadly Sandy Hook school shooting. The program teaches people what to do if someone is bleeding due to an injury.
According to instructors, a bleeding person has only 3-5 minutes before the chance of survival decreases.
And that is why medical professionals like Kristal Smith, Trauma Injury Prevention & Outreach Coordinator at The Medical Center Navicent Health, want to equip more people with life-saving skills.
“We are looking to empower them to act, so we’re hoping to empower, enable and equip the good samaritans in our community,” Smith said. “They’re going to learn how to utilize tourniquets, they’re going to learn how to do some wound packing and how to utilize direct pressure to control the bleeding.”
To attend the next free training, see the details below.
Stop the Bleed
Medical Center Navicent Health | Peyton Anderson Health Education Center | West Tower, Room 3 | 877 Hemlock Street, Macon, GA 31201
April 3, 2020, 10:15am-12:15pm
May 1, 2020, 10:15am-12:15pm
June 5, 2020, 10:15am-12:15pm
July 10, 2020, 10:15am-12:15pm
August 7, 2020, 10:15am-12:15pm
September 4, 2020, 10:15am-12:15pm
October 2, 2020, 10:15am-12:15pm
November 6, 2020, 10:15am-12:15pm
December 4, 2020, 10:15am-12:15pm
Please email Kristal Smith at 478-288-0708 or email region5rtac@gmail.com to learn more about the Stop the Bleed program
To register, click here.