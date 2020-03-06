Free program teaches locals life saving techniques

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Navicent Health doesn’t want you to wait until something bad happens to prepare yourself.

On the first Friday of each month, the hospital holds the national program Stop the Bleed — a program created in response to the deadly Sandy Hook school shooting. The program teaches people what to do if someone is bleeding due to an injury.

According to instructors, a bleeding person has only 3-5 minutes before the chance of survival decreases.

And that is why medical professionals like Kristal Smith, Trauma Injury Prevention & Outreach Coordinator at The Medical Center Navicent Health, want to equip more people with life-saving skills.

“We are looking to empower them to act, so we’re hoping to empower, enable and equip the good samaritans in our community,” Smith said. “They’re going to learn how to utilize tourniquets, they’re going to learn how to do some wound packing and how to utilize direct pressure to control the bleeding.”

To attend the next free training, see the details below.

Stop the Bleed

Medical Center Navicent Health | Peyton Anderson Health Education Center | West Tower, Room 3 | 877 Hemlock Street, Macon, GA 31201

April 3, 2020, 10:15am-12:15pm

May 1, 2020, 10:15am-12:15pm

June 5, 2020, 10:15am-12:15pm

July 10, 2020, 10:15am-12:15pm

August 7, 2020, 10:15am-12:15pm

September 4, 2020, 10:15am-12:15pm

October 2, 2020, 10:15am-12:15pm

November 6, 2020, 10:15am-12:15pm

December 4, 2020, 10:15am-12:15pm

Please email Kristal Smith at 478-288-0708 or email region5rtac@gmail.com to learn more about the Stop the Bleed program

To register, click here.