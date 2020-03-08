Unknown gunmen kill three in broad daylight in Afghan capital, Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan — Unknown gunmen shot and killed three people Sunday in Kabul, including a member of eastern Logar province’s provincial council, underscoring the ongoing risk of violence despite U.S.-led efforts to negotiate peace with the insurgent Taliban.

“Logar provincial council member Naser Ghairat and two of his bodyguards were killed and another wounded,” Kabul police spokesman Ferdaus Faramarz said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the killing in the capital, which has already had a violent few days.

On Friday, at least 32 civilians were killed and about 180 others were wounded when two gunmen opened fire on a ceremony marking the anniversary of the death of Abdul Ali Mazari, a slain Shiite leader. The Islamic State terrorist group claimed responsibility.

President Ashraf Ghani appointed a delegation on to investigate what he described as a “terrorist attack” on the ceremony in Kabul, Sediq Sediqqi, a spokesman for the presidential palace said in a tweet.

Targeted killings, assassinations and violent crime have become a growing problem in Afghanistan in recent years, compounded by the country’s economic struggles.

Noor Ahmad, 37, a taxi driver in Kabul, told Reuters: “Kabul has become a city with no law and order, whoever can do whatever they want to do, and this is very scary.”