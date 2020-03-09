2 Washington County players sign with MGA Club Football

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two players from the same middle Georgia high school football team will continue playing together in college.

Washington County High School’s Ladarious Pinkston and Izaiah Wallace both signed last week to play for the Middle Georgia State Knights, who are about to enter their ninth season as a program playing in the South Atlantic Conference of the National Club Football Association.

Pinkston says he’ll major in sports management and Wallace will major in engineering.