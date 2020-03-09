Laurens County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on south end of the county

DUBLIN, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Laurens County Sheriff’s Investigators are trying to figure out why two people were shot on the south end of the county this Saturday.

According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, warrants have been taken out on the suspect. Investigators say the rumor that the two people were shot when they opened their door is not true.

Investigators will be releasing more information about this shooting on Monday. Stay with 41NBC for updates.