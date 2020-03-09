Woman from Taylor County still missing more than a year later

BUTLER, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office are re-releasing information about a missing woman from Taylor County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 25 year old Stacey Lynn Martin disappeared from her home last February. Investigators believe Martin left on her own accord, foul play isn’t suspected. Her current whereabouts is unknown.

She has blue eyes and brown hair. Martin is 5′ 7″ and 180 pounds.

If you know where she is, call the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office at (478)862-5444.