Medical Monday: Lace up your running shoes for the Peach Road Race

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – According to Shape Magazine, running is great for your heart, your joints and it helps you burn calories. This weekend, Medical Center Navicent Health Peach County is hosting a day of fun and fitness for the whole community. It’s the 8th Annual Peach Road Race.

FM Barron, from the running group “Macon Tracks,” visited Daybreak to tell us more about the race.

The Peach Road Race is Saturday, March 14th at Medical Center Navicent Health Peach County in Byron. The race begins at 8 a.m. Registration the day of the race is $25 and it’s $20 if you register before midnight on Friday, March 13th. To register ahead of time, visit racerpal.com/races/peachroadrace.html

