Juliette Residents invited to Coal Ash Town Hall Monday night

FORSYTH, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Juilette residents are invited to an event Monday night to hear about another community that fought back against coal ash dumping.

Residents say the coal ash from Georgia Power’s Plant Sherer is flowing though and corroding wells, causing health problems for residents. Residents and Altamaha Riverkeeper, a water advocacy group, say in some cases the toxins could cause cancer.

Georgia Power denies that the plant has contributed to any health problems.

According to an event on Facebook, Dink NeSmith from the Press-Sentinel, a newspaper in Wayne County, GA, will be speaking at the event. He’ll be sharing how his newspaper gave the Wayne County community a voice in their fight against coal ash dumping.

The Coal Ash Town Hall is Monday, March 9th from 6 p.m to 7:30 p.m. at Maynard Baptist Church in Forsyth.