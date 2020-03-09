Baldwin County Transit system expands service

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– After two months of discussing expansion, the Baldwin County Board of Commissioners has implemented longer public transportation hours.

The Baldwin County Transit system will now operate from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and allow all residents to use it. The ride service will pick you up from anywhere, and drop you off wherever you need to go.

County Manager, Carlos Tobar, says he’s happy the county finally made the decision to implement the service for its citizens.

“It’s just providing more service hours Monday through Friday. We start at seven o’clock in the morning and end at six o’clock at night. We are able to pick people up and take them to work by 8 a.m. and take them home after 5 p.m. Now we can get them out for early as well.,” said Tobar.

The transportation costs two dollars for all riders including children. Kids under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Tobar says the county is hoping to receive extra funding for the transit system. Baldwin Commissioners want to partner with other local communities to further expand the transit system.

If you need a ride, call the transit system at (478) 445-2941. Request for transportation must be made in advance.