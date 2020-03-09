Commissioners say it’s time for improvements as Rosa Parks Square

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) –Some Macon-Bibb Commissioners are pushing for improvements at Rosa Parks Square.

Commissioner Elaine Lucas says the commission voted on upgrading the park years ago. She says it’s time the ball gets rolling on the project. Upgrades will represent Rosa Parks’ legacy. The project includes a water feature, statue of Rosa Parks and a amphitheater.

“We have done a lot of things to improve the Downtown, but Rosa Parks is that missing piece that’s just one more thing we need to do. and I certainly hope that people have not forgotten we have voted to commit,” said Lucas.

Money for upgrades will come from the purchase of the Willie Hill Annex.



Tomorrow at Macon-Bibb committee meetings, Commissioners are approving to have the Urban Development Authority get the money for the project.