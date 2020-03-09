Macon man arrested on sex trafficking charges

BUTLER, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in a sex trafficking incident. The incident was reported to have occurred beginning in 2016, with a then 14-year-old, and lasted through 2018.

52-year-old Derrick Dewayne Sallette of Macon, is accused of sexually exploiting the teenager. The Sheriff’s Office says he would take the victim to local hotels, then photograph and sexually assault her.

The victim currently came forward to report the incident after Sallette recently made contact with her. He threatened to post past pictures of her on the internet if she would not allow him to take more pictures of her.

On March 9, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Sallette’s home. He was interviewed by investigators and then taken to the Bibb County Jail.

He’s charged with, trafficking of a person for sexual servitude, sexual exploitation of a child, enticing a child for indecent purposes, rape and two counts of aggravated child molestation.

Sallette does not have a bond.