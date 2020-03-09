New Coronavirus cases awaiting confirmation

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Four positive tests for coronavirus (COVID-19) could raise state total to eleven cases.

The Georgia Department of Public Health is waiting for the CDC to confirm the presumptive diagnoses.

According to a release from the Governor’s office, coronavirus cases are in Fulton (1), Cherokee (1), and Cobb (2) Counties, respectively. However, they have no connection to each other.

The individuals are in the hospital. The source of their infections is unknown.

Five cases are confirmed in the state of Georgia. In addition, six presumptive cases are pending verification from the CDC.

To combat the spread of the virus, the Governor’s Office is urging all Georgians to wash their hands with warm water for at least twenty seconds throughout the day.

The office also recommends that you stay home when sick, and avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

No cases are confirmed or pending in Middle Georgia.