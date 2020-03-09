Rain chances return to Middle Georgia

After a full four days rain free, we are going to see rain back in the forecast for much of the week.



A cold front will approach the area tomorrow. This will bring a chance of showers to the southeast. We will also see temperatures staying pretty warm with highs in the 70’s through the week.



There won’t be much of a change in our forecast through the week with several rounds of rain and even a few thunderstorms. Warm weather sticks around all week with highs in the 70’s and lows in the 50’s.

There are still quite a few questions about the weekend and how far the line of rain and storms might dip, but we could some rain interrupting the race this weekend.



Based on our latest forecast, we could see some very heavy rain in parts of North Georgia. Here in Middle Georgia we will likely see a few rounds of light rain through the week.

A few storms are possible this week and those could bring some pockets of heavy rain. No flooding is anticipated this week.