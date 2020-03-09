Sandy Beach Water Park at Lake Tobesofkee in Macon set to reopen

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb County residents are anticipating the arrival of Summer. That’s because the Sandy Beach Water Park at Lake Tobesofkee is set to reopen.

The 8-acre water park will be back in business this summer. The Bibb County park will be managed by a company based near Atlanta — Standguard Aquatics Inc.

- Advertisement -

Both the county and new management agreed to a 5-year contract.

According to Macon-Bibb Commissioner Virgil Watkins, last year Sandy Beach Water Park went into foreclosure.

“I think we got a decent manager who plans to help us avoid that,” said Watkins.

The cost to run Sandy Beach Water Park

Watkins adds that Standguard asked for nearly $45,000 up front for repairs, after the company ran its system tests at the park. The commissioner calls it a fair price.

“Based on our equipment, we can’t expect them to run a water park with broken things starting out,” said Watkins.

Not all commissioners agreed with the reopening of the water park. Watkins says he thinks it’s because the others do not want to go through competing with other national water parks.

“We just didn’t want to find ourselves in a cash trunk and losing a lot of money,” added Watkins.

The commissioner says he agrees with majority rules.