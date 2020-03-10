2 arrested following dog attack that led to man’s death

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two people are in custody following a dog attack that led to a man’s death last month.

A news release from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday says 55-year-old Samuel Arthur Brown and 52-year-old Angel Ann Brown of Crawford County were both arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Deputies say the Brown’s are the owners of the three dogs that attacked 76-year-old Lee Alvin Becham outside his Marshall Mill Road home on February 23, leading to Becham’s death.