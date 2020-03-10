2 puppies stolen from pet rescue shelter, returned

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two teen runaways stole a couple of puppies from a pet rescue shelter in Forsyth on Thursday.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies say the suspects were two 15-year-old females. Authorities determined that the teens were runaways out of Polk County, Florida.

- Advertisement -

According to a news release, the suspects were pictured breaking into Save a Pet on Maynard Church Road. They stole two puppies along with other items from the animal rescue.

Rescue members say the teens came to the shelter earlier Thursday interested in adopting.

“They weren’t local,” said manager Scottie Davis. “They didn’t live here in Georgia.”

Davis says the teens gave the impression of wanting to adopt. Therefore, rescue members discussed the requirements.

“We usually do home inspections for all of our adoptions,” Davis said. “So we told them that there would be more than just coming and picking out a dog, and taking it that day. Then they left.”

Workers discovered that the puppies were missing on Friday. Surveillance footage showed that the teens came back to the building after regular business hours.

Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies say the teens visited the Monroe County Animal Shelter earlier that day. Authorities located both teams on Sunday with the help of a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post regarding the missing puppies and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Both teens will be charged with Burglary in the 2nd degree. They are currently in the custody of their parents.

The puppies have been returned to the facility.

Click here for more.