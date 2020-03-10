Bibb School District prepares emergency plans for coronavirus

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District is reacting to the coronavirus outbreak.

Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones held a briefing Tuesday afternoon.

With six confirmed cases of Covid-19, he says the district is preparing an emergency plan.

Chief of Staff Keith Simmons says the district has crews making sure there’s enough soap and hand sanitizer in every school. This comes after parents brought concerns about there being a lack of soap in some schools bathrooms.

Simmons adds the district is carefully monitoring students’ absences to see if there’s an uptick that maybe concerning.

Dr. Jones says the district is developing a digital plan if they have to cancel classes because of an outbreak.

He’s encouraging parents and staff to stay home if they are sick.