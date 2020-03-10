Bibb Schools Superintendent holding briefing at 4 p.m. Tuesday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County School District Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones will hold a briefing Tuesday regarding COVID-19, commonly known as Coronavirus, according to a district news release.

It will happen at 4 p.m. in the 4th floor Board Room at 484 Mulberry Street.

The purpose of the briefing, according to the district, is to “provide clarity and transparency regarding the District’s response to COVID-19.”

Community partners, including Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency and North Central Health District representatives, will speak at the briefing.

There are no reported cases of COVID-19 in Middle Georgia as of Tuesday morning.

You can stream the briefing on the school district’s Facebook page here.

For more information about the district’s response to COVID-19, including guidance on prevention from the Centers for Disease Control and North Central Health District, click here.