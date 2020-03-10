MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Coliseum Medical Centers’ Labor & Delivery and Behavioral Health nursing units have earned the 2019 HCA Healthcare Unit of Distinction (UOD) Awards as part of an annual program that recognizes and rewards exemplary nursing units at HCA Healthcare sites.

Coliseum’s Mother/Baby nursing unit and Operating Room were awarded honorable mention for the UOD Award.

According to a Coliseum news release, the UOD designation is achieved through “measurable, exemplary performance in the strategic areas of advocacy and leadership, consistency in nursing practice and operations and leveraging scale to drive performance” at HCA Healthcare sites.

Coliseum Medical Centers Chief Executive Officer called the rewards a great honor.

“To have four nursing units at Coliseum Medical Centers be recognized among the top units in the nation is a tremendous achievement,” he said. “These awards are possible because our employees put the patient first in everything they do and treat them as if they were their own family.”

HCA Healthcare has around 2,000 sites of care and 98,000 nurses. About 2,200 HCA Healthcare nursing units participated in the 2019 program and were scored on about 20 criteria.

Winners are in the top five percent of all HCA Healthcare medical surgical, critical care, emergency services, surgical services, behavioral health and women’s and children’s nursing units.