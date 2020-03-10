Crimestoppers announce top 15 Most Wanted

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon Regional Crimestoppers presented their newest “Most Wanted Violent Offenders” list. The list consists of 15 people who have committed crimes around Middle Georgia.

Corporal Greg Thomas, the Executive Director of Regional Macon Regional Crimestoppers, says the organization needs all the help it can get in finding these individuals.

“Call us with whatever you know,” Corporal Thomas said. “Sometimes it is the smallest piece of the puzzle that makes the biggest difference.”

If you know anything about the location of these people, contact Crimestoppers immediately at (478)742-2330. You can also submit a tip online at p3tips.com.

TOP 15 MOST WANTED VIOLENT OFFENDERS

Nadinna Waller, 40, 5’8″, 135 lbs.

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of marijuana

Driving with a suspended license

Suspended registration

Speeding in a construction zone

Driving without insurance

Possession of a firearm during a crime

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Aggravated assault

Dequavia Pollard, 20, 5’11”, 200 lbs.

Assault and robbery by force

Devan Williams, 26, 6’1″, 165 lbs.

Aggravated assault

Robbery by force

Keon Williams, 22, 6’0″, 160 lbs.

Armed Robbery

Malik Young, 24, 6’0″, 150 lbs.

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Calvin Johnson, 38, 5’5″, 135 lbs.

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Tia Hill, 35, 5’4″, 100 lbs.

Aggravated assault against Peace Officer

Possession of Cocaine with intent to distribute

Possession of a controlled substance

Fleeing and attempt to elude police

Drugs not in the original container

Criminal trespassing

Failure to report an accident

Willful obstruction of law enforcement

Traffic Violations

Kareem Williams, 39, 5’10”, 175 lbs.

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a firearm during a crime

2 counts of aggravated assault

Criminal Trespassing

Possession of Cocaine with intent to distribute

Simple battery

Cecil Garner, 55, 5’5″, 155 lbs.

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Terell Douglas, 25, 5’11”, 196 lbs.

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Burglary

Aggravated assault

Cruelty to children

Ranolda Green, 37, 5’1″, 170 lbs.

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Speeding

Possession of Marijuana

Jerald Bostic, 29, 5’6″, 115 lbs.

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

J’naj Bryant, 20, 6’0″, 157 lbs.

Armed Rober

Street gang activity