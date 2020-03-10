Crimestoppers announce top 15 Most Wanted

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon Regional Crimestoppers presented their newest “Most Wanted Violent Offenders” list. The list consists of 15 people who have committed crimes around Middle Georgia.
Corporal Greg Thomas, the Executive Director of Regional Macon Regional Crimestoppers, says the organization needs all the help it can get in finding these individuals.
- Advertisement -
“Call us with whatever you know,” Corporal Thomas said. “Sometimes it is the smallest piece of the puzzle that makes the biggest difference.”
If you know anything about the location of these people, contact Crimestoppers immediately at (478)742-2330. You can also submit a tip online at p3tips.com.
TOP 15 MOST WANTED VIOLENT OFFENDERS
- Nadinna Waller, 40, 5’8″, 135 lbs.
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of marijuana
- Driving with a suspended license
- Suspended registration
- Speeding in a construction zone
- Driving without insurance
- Possession of a firearm during a crime
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Aggravated assault
- Dequavia Pollard, 20, 5’11”, 200 lbs.
- Assault and robbery by force
- Devan Williams, 26, 6’1″, 165 lbs.
- Aggravated assault
- Robbery by force
- Keon Williams, 22, 6’0″, 160 lbs.
- Armed Robbery
- Malik Young, 24, 6’0″, 150 lbs.
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Calvin Johnson, 38, 5’5″, 135 lbs.
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Tia Hill, 35, 5’4″, 100 lbs.
- Aggravated assault against Peace Officer
- Possession of Cocaine with intent to distribute
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Fleeing and attempt to elude police
- Drugs not in the original container
- Criminal trespassing
- Failure to report an accident
- Willful obstruction of law enforcement
- Traffic Violations
- Kareem Williams, 39, 5’10”, 175 lbs.
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of a firearm during a crime
- 2 counts of aggravated assault
- Criminal Trespassing
- Possession of Cocaine with intent to distribute
- Simple battery
- Cecil Garner, 55, 5’5″, 155 lbs.
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Terell Douglas, 25, 5’11”, 196 lbs.
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Burglary
- Aggravated assault
- Cruelty to children
- Ranolda Green, 37, 5’1″, 170 lbs.
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Speeding
- Possession of Marijuana
- Jerald Bostic, 29, 5’6″, 115 lbs.
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- J’naj Bryant, 20, 6’0″, 157 lbs.
- Armed Rober
- Street gang activity
- Jonathan Tabor, 29, 5’7″, 161 lbs.
- 2 Counts of Armed Robbery
- Firearm use in a felony