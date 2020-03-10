Georgia official coronavirus counts

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Six COVID-19 coronavirus cases are confirmed in the state of Georgia. Eleven positive tests are being verified by the CDC.

The official count is as follows:

Six confirmed COVID-19 cases:

  • Cobb County: 1
  • Fulton County: 3
  • Floyd County: 1
  • Polk County: 1

In addition, there are eleven positive COVID-19 tests:

  • Cherokee County: 1
  • Cobb County: 3
  • DeKalb County: 2
  • Fayette County: 1
  • Fulton County: 2
  • Gwinnett County: 2
To clarify, presumptive positive COVID-19 cases are not yet verified by the CDC. Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health as of Tuesday, March 10.

Most importantly, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within fourteen of travelling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away.