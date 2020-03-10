Georgia teacher tests positive for coronavirus

ATLANTA, Georgia — Fulton County Schools cancelled classes after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

District Superintendent Mike Looney said the teacher started feeling sick on March 6 at the school, and called 911.

As a result, Fulton County officials decided to “enact immediate dismissal at the impacted schools”, according to a media release.

The employee in question worked at both Bear Creek Middle School in Fairburn, and Woodland Middle School in East Point. Creekside High School released students early because of its close proximity to Bear Creek Middle School. The district also says many families have students that attend both schools.

All Fulton County Schools and offices are closed Tuesday, March 10. More closures are on the way.

The Fulton County School System is the fourth largest school system in Georgia. More than 93,500 students attend 106 schools, according to the district.

