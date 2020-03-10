Isolated rain chances to continue

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Off and on showers will be the story of the week as temperatures hold steady in the 70’s.

TODAY.

Under a mostly cloudy sky, temperatures will top out in the low to middle 70’s this afternoon before falling into the middle 50’s overnight. Isolated showers this afternoon will diminish overnight.

TOMORROW.

With a little more sunshine in the forecast tomorrow, temperatures will be slightly warmer as isolated rain showers hang around. Temperatures tomorrow night will fall into the middle 50’s once again.

EXTENDED.

Our weather will stay rather uniform as we head through the work week and into the weekend. Isolated showers are in the forecast each day as temperatures hover in the upper 60’s and low to middle 70’s.

