MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man will spend 20 years in prison for the 2016 shooting and armed robbery of a pizza delivery driver.

According to the Macon-Bibb District Attorney’s Office, Jacob Elijah Miller, 22, pleaded guilty Tuesday to armed robbery and aggravated assault.

Prosecutors say Miller robbed a Papa Johns delivery driver on Vivian Drive in south Macon on Dec. 26, 2016.

A judge sentenced Miller to 20 years in prison without the possibility of parole and 20 years on probation.

Miller already is serving a 35-year prison sentence for violating his probation in a separate case.

Charges for a second defendant in the delivery driver robbery case still are pending.

