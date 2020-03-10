MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man will spend 20 years in prison for the 2016 shooting and armed robbery of a pizza delivery driver.
According to the Macon-Bibb District Attorney’s Office, Jacob Elijah Miller, 22, pleaded guilty Tuesday to armed robbery and aggravated assault.
Prosecutors say Miller robbed a Papa Johns delivery driver on Vivian Drive in south Macon on Dec. 26, 2016.
A judge sentenced Miller to 20 years in prison without the possibility of parole and 20 years on probation.
Miller already is serving a 35-year prison sentence for violating his probation in a separate case.
Charges for a second defendant in the delivery driver robbery case still are pending.
