Mother, boyfriend charged with murder of 5-month-old baby

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A mother and her boyfriend are facing murder charges after a 5-month-old was found dead Tuesday.

Deputies arrested 28-year-old Jalicia Aquanetta Kent and 30-year-old Quantious Trenard Hodges.

Investigators say Kent’s 5-month-old son was placed in front of a space heater Monday night around 10. According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, neither Kent or Hodges checked on the baby throughout the night.

Coroner Leon Jones says the baby had burn marks on his body. An autopsy is pending to determine the baby’s cause of death.

Investigators say Hodges’s brother was at the home during the time of the incident. However, he faces no charges at this time.

Both Kent and Hodges are in the Bibb County Jail and being held without bond.

If you have any information, call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.