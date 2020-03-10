Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores March 2-8

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, March 2 and Sunday, March 8. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.
Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search and read full inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Waffle House
3059 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2020
Huddle House
208 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2020
Bibb County:
Five Guys
120 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 03-06-2020
Kinjo Kitchen & Cocktails
497 2ND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-06-2020
JAG’s Pizzeria & Pub
1635 MONTPELIER STE A MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-06-2020
KFC
4030 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2020
Williams Elementary School (Food Service)
325 PURSLEY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2020
New China Express
1493 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2020
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School (Food Service)
1301 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2020
Burger King
3025 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2020
Jersey Wings and Fish
3896 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2020
Houston Seafood
3011 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2020
Firehouse Subs
4123 FORSYTH RD STE A MACON, GA 31208
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2020
Longhorn Steakhouse
3072 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2020
McKibben Lane Elementary School (Food Service)
990 NEWPORT RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2020
El Sombrero
4646 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2020
Central Georgia Rehabilitation Hospital (Food Service)
3351 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2020
Crawford County:
Subway
20 E CRUSSELLE ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2020
Dooly County:
Big Chic
134 N 3RD ST VIENNA, GA 31092
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2020
Houston County:
American Legion Post 172 Lounge – (Food Service)
1345 RADIO LOOP RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2020
American Legion Post 172 Restaurant
1345 RADIO LOOP WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2020
Subway
600 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2020
Yogurt City
778 HWY 96 STE 135 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2020
Waffle House
1055 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2020
Central Georgia Technical College (Food Service)
80 COHEN WALKER DR BLDG G Extension WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 79
Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2020
Wine & Beer Bar (Food Service)
774 GA HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2020
Kin.D 96 Thai & Sushi
1057 HIGHWAY 96 STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2020
Subway
100 N HOUSTON LAKE RD STE A CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2020
Starbucks
2729 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2020
Starbucks – Kroger
774 W HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2020
A Couple of Jerks Soda Fountain Shop
757 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2020
Little Caesars
1424 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2020
Zaxby’s
3101 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2020
Captain D’s
1414 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2020
Taco Bell
419 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2020
Starbucks – Kroger
3094 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2020
Kings Chapel Elementary School (Food Service)
460 ARENA RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2020
Firehouse Subs
4025 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2020
My Thai & Sushi
1291 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2020
Dunkin’ Donuts
825 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2020
TBreak Pho & Baba
4027 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2020
Monroe County:
Beyond Expectations Catering
281 ENGLISH RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2020
Lucky Cafe
306 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2020
Bolingreen Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)
529 BOLINGREEN DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2020
Waffle House
444 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Date: 97
Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2020
Putnam County:
Brenda’s Fish, Wings and More
107 S OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2020
Bone Island Grillhouse
920 GREEENSBORO RD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2020
Wilcox County:
Crossview Care Center (Food Service)
402 EAST BAY STREET PINEVIEW, GA 31071
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2020
Smokehouse Grill
213 N HWY 112 PINEVIEW, GA 31071
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2020
Glen Eagle Healthcare and Rehab (Food Service)
206 MAIN ST ABBEVILLE, GA 31001
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2020
Wheeler County:
Helen’s Kitchen
215 W MAIN ST ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2020