Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores March 2-8

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, March 2 and Sunday, March 8. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.

Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

Waffle House

3059 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2020

Huddle House

208 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2020

Bibb County:

Five Guys

120 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 03-06-2020

Kinjo Kitchen & Cocktails

497 2ND ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-06-2020

JAG’s Pizzeria & Pub

1635 MONTPELIER STE A MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-06-2020

KFC

4030 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2020

Williams Elementary School (Food Service)

325 PURSLEY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2020

New China Express

1493 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2020

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School (Food Service)

1301 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2020

Burger King

3025 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2020

Jersey Wings and Fish

3896 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2020

Houston Seafood

3011 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2020

Firehouse Subs

4123 FORSYTH RD STE A MACON, GA 31208

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2020

Longhorn Steakhouse

3072 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2020

McKibben Lane Elementary School (Food Service)

990 NEWPORT RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2020

El Sombrero

4646 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2020

Central Georgia Rehabilitation Hospital (Food Service)

3351 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2020

Crawford County:

Subway

20 E CRUSSELLE ST ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2020

Dooly County:

Big Chic

134 N 3RD ST VIENNA, GA 31092

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2020

Houston County:

American Legion Post 172 Lounge – (Food Service)

1345 RADIO LOOP RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2020

American Legion Post 172 Restaurant

1345 RADIO LOOP WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2020

Subway

600 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2020

Yogurt City

778 HWY 96 STE 135 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2020

Waffle House

1055 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2020

Central Georgia Technical College (Food Service)

80 COHEN WALKER DR BLDG G Extension WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 79

Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2020

Wine & Beer Bar (Food Service)

774 GA HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2020

Kin.D 96 Thai & Sushi

1057 HIGHWAY 96 STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2020

Subway

100 N HOUSTON LAKE RD STE A CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2020

Starbucks

2729 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2020

Starbucks – Kroger

774 W HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2020

A Couple of Jerks Soda Fountain Shop

757 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2020

Little Caesars

1424 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2020

Zaxby’s

3101 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2020

Captain D’s

1414 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2020

Taco Bell

419 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2020

Starbucks – Kroger

3094 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2020

Kings Chapel Elementary School (Food Service)

460 ARENA RD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2020

Firehouse Subs

4025 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2020

My Thai & Sushi

1291 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2020

Dunkin’ Donuts

825 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2020

TBreak Pho & Baba

4027 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2020

Monroe County:

Beyond Expectations Catering

281 ENGLISH RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2020

Lucky Cafe

306 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2020

Bolingreen Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)

529 BOLINGREEN DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2020

Waffle House

444 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Date: 97

Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2020

Putnam County:

Brenda’s Fish, Wings and More

107 S OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2020

Bone Island Grillhouse

920 GREEENSBORO RD EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2020

Wilcox County:

Crossview Care Center (Food Service)

402 EAST BAY STREET PINEVIEW, GA 31071

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2020

Smokehouse Grill

213 N HWY 112 PINEVIEW, GA 31071

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2020

Glen Eagle Healthcare and Rehab (Food Service)

206 MAIN ST ABBEVILLE, GA 31001

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2020

Wheeler County:

Helen’s Kitchen

215 W MAIN ST ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2020