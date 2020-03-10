Scattered storms possible Wednesday

Rain moved back in across parts of Middle Georgia today and will hang around for at least the next 7 days.



Even with the rain chances we will keep temperatures warm, in the 70’s for much of the week. Through the day tomorrow we will see a few breaks in the clouds which could allow for a little sunshine.

Storms will be possible in any showers that pop up tomorrow. These storms are not anticipated to be severe, but we could see some breezy conditions in any thunderstorms.



More of the same is expected through the rest of the week. Rain chances will be in the 30-40% range with high temperatures in the 70’s.



The jury is still out on the weekend forecast, but expect a few showers possible throughout the weekend.

We will see a small cool down across the area for the weekend, but mid 70’s return for the start of next week.



Although rain chances are lingering through the week, the heaviest rain will be staying to the north. Outside of an isolated thunderstorm, much of Middle Georgia will see rain totals under 1″ through the next week.

No flooding is expected between now and next Monday.