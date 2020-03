WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Warner Robins Police responded to shots fired near Northside High School Tuesday morning.

Matching the description of the suspected shooter, 17-year-old Trevon Malik Strong fled on foot towards the school when officers arrived on the scene.

- Advertisement -

Strong was detained in a nearby neighborhood and is facing multiple charges including possession of a weapon in a school safety zone and underage possession of a pistol.