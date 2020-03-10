UPDATE: 3 adults being questioned about infant’s death

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 5-month-old boy was found dead in a Macon home Tuesday morning.

Bibb County deputies were dispatched to the 4500 block of Bishop Road around 6:30 about an unresponsive child.

Deputies were told the infant was found unresponsive by his mother’s boyfriend. The child, who deputies say was found near a space heater in a room by himself, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled.

The three adults–the child’s mother, 28-year-old Jalicia Kent of Macon; her 30-year-old boyfriend Quantious Hodges of Macon and Hodges’ brother–were all taken in for questioning.

Deputies say Quantious Hodges is not the child’s father.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME if you have additional information.