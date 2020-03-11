DPH: 31 confirmed or presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – There are now 31 confirmed or presumptive positive cases of COVID-19—commonly known as coronavirus—in Georgia.

A news release Wednesday night from the Georgia Department of Public Health says the department is awaiting confirmatory testing from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on three new presumptive positive cases.

Two of those individuals are DeKalb County residents. Both are hospitalized and the source of their infections is unknown. There is no connection between the cases.

The third presumptive positive case is a Lowndes County resident. That person is hospitalized and the source of infection is not known.

Confirmed Cases

There are six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

A Lee County resident is hospitalized with an unknown source of infection.

A Cobb County resident is also hospitalized and has a history of travel outside the United States.

A Floyd County resident is hospitalized with the source of the infection unknown.

Three Bartow County residents also have confirmed cases. Two of them are in the hospital with unknown sources of infection. A third Bartow County resident is not hospitalized but does share a connection with the confirmed case from Floyd County.

Here’s a breakdown of confirmed and presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Georgia:

Confirmed Positive:

Bartow – 3

Cobb – 2

Floyd – 2

Fulton – 3

Lee – 1

Polk -1

Presumptive Positive:

Charlton – 1

Cherokee – 1

Cobb – 6

DeKalb – 4

Fayette – 1

Fulton – 3

Gwinnett – 2

Lowndes – 1

The Georgia Department of Public Health says the elderly and people with chronic medical conditions may have increased risk for COVID-19.

DPH offers these tips for prevention of any respiratory virus:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you have recently traveled to an area where there are ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 and have a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of travel, or if you have had contact with someone who may have COVID-19, you should stay home and call your doctor or local health department immediately.

DPH says you should call before going to a doctor’s office, emergency room or urgent care center and tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms.