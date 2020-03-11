Georgia College preparing for Coronavirus threat

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia College is preparing to take precautions against the Coronavirus.

School officials are monitoring the virus outbreak closely and will continue to receive guidance from the University System of Georgia, Georgia Department of Public Health, and the Centers for Disease Control.

There are no reported cases of the Coronavirus at Georgia College including students, faculty, and staff.

- Advertisement -

Summer study abroad programs and travel are actively being assessed and contingency plans are being developed in case the current levels remain in place.

“People from different counties and areas all need to take the necessary steps promoted by the CDC and the World Health Organization to be prepared,” Dr. Damian Francis, Epidemiologist said.

The Georgia College website will be updated as new information becomes available and as the situation unfolds.

Related Article: Two students at Gordon State College may have been exposed to Coronavirus

Staff and students are also urged to fill out their travel registration form to help prevent the spread.