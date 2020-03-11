Gov. Kemp requests $100 Million to fight COVID-19

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp sent a letter to Speaker of the House David Ralston and Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan, requesting $100 million from the Revenue Shortfall Reserve (RSR) to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Governor Kemp also notified Representative Terry England (R – Auburn), Chairman of the House Appropriations Committee; and Senator Jack Hill (R – Reidsville), Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, in a separate letter.

Images of both letters can be found below.

Governor Kemp also issued the following statement: “I am deeply grateful to House and Senate leadership for working to appropriate this critically needed funding. Lieutenant Governor Duncan and Speaker Ralston will remain valuable partners in this effort as we work together to prepare for the impact of COVID-19 across Georgia.”