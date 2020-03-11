GDOT conducts research on ‘dangerous’ Houston County intersection

HOUSTON COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Several members of a Houston County Facebook group say the intersection of Watson Boulevard and Tom Chapman Boulevard is a problem and needs at least a traffic light to increase safety.

Georgia Department of Transportation District Communication Office Penny Brooks says the department hadn’t heard of any problems about the intersection until Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

After speaking with 41NBC, a Houston County engineer was called in.

The expert says data shows the number of accidents involving that intersection weren’t noticeably high but there were several rear-end collisions.

GDOT claims there was a slight increase in angle collisions recently–jumping from an average of 1-2 in the previous four years to five in the most recent year.

“It happens most often when someone is coming off of a side street onto a main street and they hit the side of the car or they sideswipe,” Brooks said.

Brooks says the engineer will introduce the Watson and Tom Chapman intersection to its operations committee for further research to be conducted.

“Looking at the geometry, looking to see what has changed, from previous years to now and then determine if something needs to happen,” she said.

The communications officer explains it will take time to see if a project will happen because the department must make sure to follow proper steps to ensure the proposed solution is even necessary. If changes are needed, solutions would be recommended by the engineers.

If you have a concern about a state highway or intersection talk to your city or county leaders. They will contact GDOT.