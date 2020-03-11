Howard’s baseball squad takes down Westside on the road

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Howard Huskies beat the Westside Seminoles 12-1 Wednesday in high school baseball.
The Huskies’ bats were on fire for most of the game. They got off to a quick 5-0 lead in the first inning, sending five batters to the plate.
Howard’s Chris Andrews sent a two-run single up the middle in the top of the second, to make it 7-0.
The Huskies (6-2) would tack on another run in the second and then five more in the fourth, en route to a 12-1 win.
The Seminoles fell to 1-1 with the loss.
Howard travels to Mary Persons Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.
Westside heads to Pike County Friday in a double-header.